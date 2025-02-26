Warner Bros. issues copyright dispute with Chickasha over famous leg lamp statue

The Chickasha Community Foundation (CCF) has revealed that Warner Brothers has reached out to them, demanding the removal and destruction of the town’s famous 40 ft. leg lamp which resembles the one found in A Christmas Story.

Warner Brothers claims the structure is copyright infringement.

Jim Cowan with CCF reveals there’s been a lot of back-and-forth conversations, though no lawsuits have been filed about the statue.

Documents from October 2024 shows Warner Brothers telling many Chickasha groups that it owns the copyright and trademark for the leg lamp from the movie, A Christmas Story.

According to records, Warner Brothers then demanded the removal and destruction of the CCF’s replica structure.

The reality is there has been no lawsuit. The biggest thing is this isn’t an amusement park. It didn’t cost you $20 to come in and see the world’s largest leg lamp. The only thing we’re selling is officially licensed merchandise. So there is no infringement,” says Cowan.

Cowan went on to say that when the Foundation first wanted to bring a leg lamp to town, the CCF asked Warner Brothers if they wanted to help pay for it. Records show Warner Brothers responding in 2019, saying in part that they decided not to grant the permission that was requested.

“It’s a piece of art that is not owned by the city,” Cowan said. “It’s owned by the Chickasha Community Foundation, and the land is owned by the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO).”

NOTE: Warner Bros. didn’t immediately respond to emails inquiring about the situation.