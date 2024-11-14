Watch the first trailer for the new Disney+ documentary 'Beatles ’64'

The first trailer for the upcoming Beatles documentary Beatles '64 has just been released.
Beatles '64, directed by David Tedeschi and produced by Martin Scorsese, follows the band's first-ever visit to America in February 1964, and features never-before-seen footage of the legendary group and their fans during the height of Beatlemania.
The doc includes fully restored footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, along with performances from The Beatles' first American concert in Washington, D.C., and clips of their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.
Beatles '64 will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting Nov. 29.
