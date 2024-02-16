Watch the Video for the New Billy Joel Song, “Turn the Lights Back On”

Billy Joel has not only scheduled a tour with Stevie Nicks and Sting throughout the US, but he’s released his first new single in decades...”Turn the Lights Back On”. Watch it here now.

Combining footage from throughout his amazing career with de-aging technology, you can watch Billy sing this new song throughout the decades of his life.

The new song is available on digital download, and limited-edition 7″ vinyl, and you can listen and buy it here. “Turn the Lights Back On” was produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler, and was written by Wexler, Arthur Brown, Wayne Hector, and Billy Joel.

The six-time Grammy award winning, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is taking the stage at the 2024 Grammys.

Billy Joel teased the song in his debut on TikTok.

Billy Joel and Sting tour dates in the US:

2/24 - Tampa, FL

3/9 - Arlington, TX

3/28 - New York, NY

4/13 - San Diego, CA

4/26 - New York, NY

5/9 - New York, NY

5/24 - Seattle, WA

6/8 - New York, NY

6/21 - Chicago, IL

7/12 - Denver, CO

7/25 - New York, NY

9/13 - Cleveland, OH

9/27 - St. Louis, MO

10/25 - San Antonio, TX

11/9 - Las Vegas, NV

©2024 Cox Media Group