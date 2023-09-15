Water park at Oklahoma, Arkansas border set to open

WATTS, Okla. — A water park more than a decade in the making will finally open its doors this week.
The Waters of Oklahoma and Arkansas (WOKA) Whitewater Park, right on the Oklahoma and Arkansas border, is set to open Friday, September 15.
WOKA is based in Watts, Okla., along the Illinois River. It will feature a 1,200 foot long channel for visitors, with options for kayakers, tubers, surfers and body boarders.
In an initial study in 2021, GRDA officials said the park could bring in 85,000 people or more each year.
The City of Siloam pitched in the property with the Walton Family Foundation pitching in remaining costs. GRDA will own and operate the park.
What to know for your visit:
- WOKA is completely cashless. Make sure you have a credit or debit card to help streamline your visit.
- Lifejackets and whitewater helmets are required and provided with all rentals, but guests can bring their own as well.
- They accept guests on a first come, first serve basis. WOKA recommends you get there early especially in the first few months they are open.
- Address: 474986 Twin Falls Rd., Watts, OK 74964
- A full list of Q&A’s can be found here.