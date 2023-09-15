Water park at Oklahoma, Arkansas border set to open

WATTS, Okla. — A water park more than a decade in the making will finally open its doors this week.

The Waters of Oklahoma and Arkansas (WOKA) Whitewater Park, right on the Oklahoma and Arkansas border, is set to open Friday, September 15.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 WOKA Whitewater Park set to open Photographers RC and Coby Livesay got to snap pictures of some of the first guests at WOKA Whitewater Park in Watts, Okla. The park has been years in the making and officially opens Sept. 15 on the Oklahoma, Arkansas border.

WOKA is based in Watts, Okla., along the Illinois River. It will feature a 1,200 foot long channel for visitors, with options for kayakers, tubers, surfers and body boarders.

In an initial study in 2021, GRDA officials said the park could bring in 85,000 people or more each year.

The City of Siloam pitched in the property with the Walton Family Foundation pitching in remaining costs. GRDA will own and operate the park.

What to know for your visit: