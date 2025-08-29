Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf: Taylor Kitsch is back as Ben Edwards in season 1 of the action thriller series.

Peacock

Love Island USA season 7 reunion: Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix host the special that discusses the most recent season.

Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys: Jackie is once again torn between two brothers in season 2 of the series.

The Thursday Murder Club: Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren reunite in the whodunit film.

Movie theaters

Caught Stealing: Austin Butler is a man on the run in Darren Aronofsky's latest film.

The Roses: Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman star in this reimagining of The War of the Roses.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

