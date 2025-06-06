Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+

Stick: Owen Wilson is best friends with Marc Maron in the comedy series about a former golf pro.

Disney+

Phineas and Ferb: The inventive stepbrothers are back for season 5 in the revival of the animated TV show.

Netflix

Ginny & Georgia: Georgia is on trial in season 3 of the comedy-drama series.

Peacock

Love Island USA: An entirely new group of Islanders enter the Fijian villa to start their journey to find love.

CBS, Paramount+

Tony Awards: The 78th annual Tony Awards will celebrate the best of Broadway live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8.

Movie theaters

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina: Ana de Armas stars in the latest film set in the John Wick universe.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.