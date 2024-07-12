Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu

The Bachelorette: Jenn is ready to find her forever person. Watch 25 suitors compete for her heart in the season 21 premiere of the reality dating competition.

Apple TV+

Sunny: A woman investigating her missing husband befriends a robot he created in the new series.

Prime Video

Sausage Party: Foodtopia: It seems the movie was just an appetizer. Watch the new animated TV show starring Seth Rogen.

Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla: Our heroes venture farther than ever before to find their new home in the third and final season of the show.

Disney+

Descendants: The Rise of Red: Brandy is back as Cinderella in the new Disney Channel Original Movie.

Starz

The Serpent Queen: Minnie Driver joins the season 2 cast as Queen Elizabeth I.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

