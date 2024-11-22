Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
A Man on the Inside: From the creator of Parks & Rec and The Good Place comes this brand-new comedy.

The Piano Lesson: A family clashes over a family heirloom in this new movie based on the August Wilson play.

Spellbound: A princess embarks on a quest to save her parents in the new animated movie.

Prime Video
Cruel Intentions: A cult classic gets revamped in the new series.

Max
The Sex Lives of College Girls: It's time for sophomore year at Essex College. See the season 3 premiere of the comedy series.

Starz
Outlander: It's not about where Jamie and Claire belong, but when. You can start part 2 of season 7 of the drama series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!