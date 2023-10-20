Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Old Dads: Comedian Bill Burr makes his directorial debut with Old Dads, the semi-autobiographical film streaming only on Netflix.

Bodies: Follow four detectives as they investigate the same murder in four different time periods in this mystery thriller.

Big Mouth: With middle school behind them, the students of Bridgeton are headed to high school, where they'll face new friends, new enemies and new Hormone Monsters.

Prime Video
Polite Society: In case you missed it earlier this year, the action-comedy Polite Society is now available to stream.

Upload: In season 3 of the comedy series, Nathan manages his virtual afterlife.

Peacock
Wolf Like Me: Mary and Gary are gonna be parents! But are they having a baby werewolf? Find out in season 2.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken: After hitting theaters the summer, catch this film on Peacock.

Amazon Freevee
Bosch: Legacy: Bosch is back and on the search for his daughter in season 2 of the Amazon Freevee series.

Happy Streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!