Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Apple TV+

Wolfs: George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite in the new action-comedy film.

Paramount+

Apartment 7A: A young dancer is offered a second chance at fame in the new thriller prequel to Rosemary's Baby.

Netflix

The Great British Baking Show: It's time to return to the tent! Make sure to leave your soggy bottoms behind. The baking competition show returns for a brand-new season.

Will & Harper: Will Ferrell takes a road trip with his friend shortly after she comes out as a trans woman in the new documentary film.

Rez Ball: LeBron James produces the new movie all about a Native American high school basketball team striving for success.

Prime Video

My Old A**: An 18-year-old girl comes face to face with her 39-year-old self in the coming-of-age film.

