Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Disney+

Skeleton Crew: Return to a galaxy far, far away for the premiere of the new Star Wars series starring Jude Law.

Jung Kook: I Am Still the Original: Go behind the scenes of a major K-pop star in the documentary series.

Netflix

Black Doves: Want to watch something different this Christmas? Keira Knightley leads this six-episode winter thriller.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter: If you're in the mood for something more traditional, celebrate the holiday season with one of the year's breakout pop stars. Peppermint espresso martinis, anyone?

Hulu

Paris Has Fallen: Based on the popular films, an unlikely duo saves the French capital in the new series.

Prime Video

The Sticky: Esteemed character actress Margo Martindale stars in the new comedy-drama series.

