Wendy Williams taken to hospital from her assisted living facility in Manhattan: Sources

Wendy Williams was taken by ambulance from an assisted living facility in Midtown Manhattan to Mount Sinai West hospital on Monday morning, according to sources.

Police responded to the assisted living facility in Hudson Yards after the fire department was called for a wellness check, sources said.

Two NYPD officers and a sergeant, as per protocol, responded to the assisted living facility in response to a 911 call about a woman in distress, according to a source briefed on the situation. When they arrived, Williams was calm. She was not restrained and was able to get into the ambulance on her own.

The episode is being treated as a standard call for service and there is no ongoing NYPD investigation.

Nearly a month ago, Williams opened up about her fight for freedom from her yearslong court-ordered guardianship in a phone interview with Nightline.

The media personality and former talk show host, who has been in a court-ordered guardianship since 2022, described where she has been living for the past few years.

"As I said, because it's a fact, this is the memory unit. That's what this floor is called, the memory unit. And it is true that these people who live here don't remember anything," she said. "Look, I don't belong here at all. This is ridiculous."

In February 2024, a press release from Williams and her medical team revealed that Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances," the press release noted.

Primary progressive aphasia is "a neurological syndrome in which language capabilities become slowly and progressively impaired," according to the National Aphasia Association.

Dementia is an umbrella term that describes "the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year, Lifetime explored Williams' life after her daytime show in Where is Wendy Williams?, a two-night documentary event.

The documentary opened the doors to her private life and detailed the health issues she faced.

