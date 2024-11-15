What to get the music fan in your life for Christmas

Gifts are weird. I actually hate receiving gifts. First of all it’s not likely they will know what I like or what size, but also if I always worry that my reaction isn’t grateful enough. If you can get beyond all that and you are curious what to buy people on your list that love rock music there is a gift guide here with some great ideas and unique gifts. The Black Sabbath Starter jacket is what I think is the best. But, of course us bigger dudes can’t get them in our size.



