Where do you brush your teeth

WDYBYT
By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

I know. It’s a weird question. But, it kind of tells me something about you. According to this study Most people brush where you’d expect. Some, though (20%) brush while walking around the house. There were the outliers that brush their chiclets on the toilet. The can, the crapper, the john, the commode, the potty. Yeah, It sounds weird but, it’s 3% so not a ton but, a toilet brusher could be near you now. Me personally, I am a shower brusher. Makes my teeth feel clean. Like they went through a carwash.


Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

