Where do you brush your teeth

I know. It’s a weird question. But, it kind of tells me something about you. According to this study Most people brush where you’d expect. Some, though (20%) brush while walking around the house. There were the outliers that brush their chiclets on the toilet. The can, the crapper, the john, the commode, the potty. Yeah, It sounds weird but, it’s 3% so not a ton but, a toilet brusher could be near you now. Me personally, I am a shower brusher. Makes my teeth feel clean. Like they went through a carwash.



