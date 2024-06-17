Where Were You On This Day

I always enjoy venturing into the past. Whether it be ancient ruins and history or what our favorite Rockers did on this particular day. I’m all for the knowledge and I’m willing to share!!
Here’s a look at what goin back in time looks like in the Rock World!
In 1972
The Rolling Stones album Exile On Main Street hits #1 in Americ
1977
At the Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas, Judas Priest play their first show in America, opening for REO Speedwagon. The British metal band is looking to make headway in the US, where they’re released their album Sin After Sin; they get a better pairing at the end of the tour when they open two shows for Led Zeppelin.
1980
Led Zeppelin begin what will be their last tour with a concert in Dortmund, Germany.
1981
At Earls Court in London, Pink Floyd play the last of 31 performances of The Wall, a unique stage show where a giant wall is erected (and torn down) as the band plays the album in its entirety. It’s Roger Waters’ last concert with the band, which breaks up in 1983 and carries on without him a few years later.
1985
The famously reclusive Bob Dylan opens up on the syndicated radio show Rockline, taking calls from fans.
1989
Ringo Starr announces the second annual line-up of his All-Starr Band, featuring Billy Preston, Joe Walsh, Dr. John, Nils Lofgren and Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, and The Band’s Levon Helm and Rick Danko.
1994
Megadeth is kicked off their tour with Aerosmith after Dave Mustaine is heard in an interview saying that his band should be the headliners. Jackyl and 4 Non Blondes open the remaining dates on the US tour.
1995
Rod Stewart sets an attendance record at Wembley Stadium in London when 83,000 fans attend his concert. The record holds until 2009, when U2 draws 88,000 on their 360 tour.
1997
When Ozzy’s voice gives out before the Ozzfest date in Columbus, Ohio, he doesn’t appear but the show goes on without him. Fans, who aren’t told until later that he won’t be there, don’t take the news well and trash the venue.
1999
Suffering from depression, Screaming Lord Sutch commits suicide at age 58. The singer, who also founded the UK political party Official Monster Raving Loony Party, worked with several artists, including Keith Moon, Jimmy Page, and Jeff Beck.
2002
U2 guitarist The Edge gets married for the second time, this time to Morleigh Steinberg, the belly dancer on their 1992-1993 Zoo TV tour.
2006
Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones enters rehab to kick his drinking habit, but recovers in time to join the band on their latest world tour a month later.
2016
Red Hot Chili Peppers release The Getaway, their first album since 2011 and their first since 1991 without Rick Rubin producing - Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton is the producer.