Where Were You On This Day

StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024 EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 26: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan, and Keith Richards and of The Rolling Stones perform during 'Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds' at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

I always enjoy venturing into the past. Whether it be ancient ruins and history or what our favorite Rockers did on this particular day. I’m all for the knowledge and I’m willing to share!!

Here’s a look at what goin back in time looks like in the Rock World!

In 1972

The Rolling Stones album Exile On Main Street hits #1 in Americ

1977

At the Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas, Judas Priest play their first show in America, opening for REO Speedwagon . The British metal band is looking to make headway in the US, where they’re released their album Sin After Sin; they get a better pairing at the end of the tour when they open two shows for Led Zeppelin .

1980

Led Zeppelin begin what will be their last tour with a concert in Dortmund, Germany.

1981

At Earls Court in London, Pink Floyd play the last of 31 performances of The Wall, a unique stage show where a giant wall is erected (and torn down) as the band plays the album in its entirety. It’s Roger Waters’ last concert with the band, which breaks up in 1983 and carries on without him a few years later.

1985

The famously reclusive Bob Dylan opens up on the syndicated radio show Rockline, taking calls from fans.

1989

Ringo Starr announces the second annual line-up of his All-Starr Band, featuring Billy Preston , Joe Walsh , Dr. John, Nils Lofgren and Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen ’s E Street Band, and The Band ’s Levon Helm and Rick Danko.

1994

Megadeth is kicked off their tour with Aerosmith after Dave Mustaine is heard in an interview saying that his band should be the headliners. Jackyl and 4 Non Blondes open the remaining dates on the US tour.

1995

Rod Stewart sets an attendance record at Wembley Stadium in London when 83,000 fans attend his concert. The record holds until 2009, when U2 draws 88,000 on their 360 tour.

1997

When Ozzy’s voice gives out before the Ozzfest date in Columbus, Ohio, he doesn’t appear but the show goes on without him. Fans, who aren’t told until later that he won’t be there, don’t take the news well and trash the venue.

1999

Suffering from depression, Screaming Lord Sutch commits suicide at age 58. The singer, who also founded the UK political party Official Monster Raving Loony Party, worked with several artists, including Keith Moon, Jimmy Page, and Jeff Beck .

2002

U2 guitarist The Edge gets married for the second time, this time to Morleigh Steinberg, the belly dancer on their 1992-1993 Zoo TV tour.

2006

Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones enters rehab to kick his drinking habit, but recovers in time to join the band on their latest world tour a month later.

2016