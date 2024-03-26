Will Smith and Martin Lawrence go on the run in new trailer to 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Sony Pictures Entertainment

By Stephen Iervolino

Sony Pictures dropped the trailer to Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourquel starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, on Tuesday.

In the clip, Lawrence's Marcus Burnett gets carsick from Mike Lowry's (Smith) driving to a black-tie event, and the boys quickly find themselves in action again when Lawrence finds himself in the middle of a convenience store hold-up.

The pair later learn their beloved, potty-mouthed late Captain Howard, played by Joe Pantoliano, who was killed off in the third film, has been accused postmortem of working with drug cartels.

However, a video text soon pops up from him "from the other side," warning them that there's corruption in the ranks. "Don't trust anybody," he says. "You're my bad boys. Now clear my name."

The pair find themselves on a prisoner transfer mission aboard a military Chinook helicopter when the inmate aboard warns them: "You're being set up, detectives." On cue, all hell breaks loose, with the "guards" on the aircraft turning their guns on them, kicking off a set-piece fight scene on the crashing chopper.

Mike and Marcus survive but find themselves accused of trying to spring the prisoner themselves. The pair only have themselves to rely on to clear their names — and not get killed in the process — whether it be from the cops, the bad guys or a pair of Reba McEntire fans whose clothes they steal while on the lam.

Also starring Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane and featuring Tiffany Haddish, Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters June 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!