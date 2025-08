‘WKRP In Cincinnati’ star Loni Anderson has died The actress died just days before her 80th birthday

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Loni Anderson, attends Stars From "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Honor Blue Star Families Military Spouses, Who Will Receive The Gift Of A Lifetime at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Stars From "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Honor Blue Star Families Military Spouses, Who Will Receive The Gift Of A Lifetime

Popular 1980s actress Loni Anderson has passed away at the age of 79, according to her longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan. Her passing comes just days before her 80th birthday.

Loni is most famously known for playing the role of Jennifer Marlowe on the hit sitcom ‘WKRP In Cincinnati’ and for her 6 year marraige to actor Burt Reynolds.

Look back at some of Loni’s memorable scenes in ‘WKRP In Cincinnati’ below

