World-Renowned Artist Creating Jelly Roll Portrait in Partnership Oklahoma Prisoners A collaboration about more than art – it’s about breaking barriers, fostering understanding, and finding beauty in unexpected places.

Dennis Jackson, known as “Dot Man,” is a world-renowned artist known for creating breathtaking works composed of millions of tiny dots, each telling a story.

For his next project, Jackson is inviting more than 500 incarcerated men and women across Oklahoma to contribute six dots each to create a powerful piece of art which truly embodies resilience and hope.

“Why only six dots?” Jackson said. “It’s part of the unity we are trying to create.”

The final project is set to be a portrait of Jelly Roll, the acclaimed musician whose life story is one of perseverance and transformation, being an ex-con himself.

“There are various elements in the portrait that tell his story,” Jackson said. “It tells his story of incarceration and how he got out. What he did with his life inspired me so much I wanted to do his piece.”

As thousands of dots come together, so do the creators’ stories of hope, redemption, and the strength of the human spirit.

This collaboration is about more than just art though. It’s about breaking barriers, fostering understanding, and finding beauty in unexpected places.

Jackson has spent 50 years perfecting his dot art but this marks his first collaboration with incarcerated individuals.

Jackson hopes to have the Jelly Roll portrait by spring of 2026.