Your In-depth Look At Today Rock History

Jim Morrison of The Doors performs in the street for a TV show on September 14, 1968 in Frankfurt, Germany. Morrison passed away on July 3, 1971 at the age of 27. Michael Ochs Archives

Today was a big day in Music History so lets take a look at what was going on!

1967 - The Monkees

A private party was held at the Speakeasy Club in London, England for The Monkees . Guests included: John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Dusty Springfield, Eric Clapton, Lulu and all the members from Manfred Mann, The Who and Procol Harum.

1968 - Crosby, Stills and Nash

At an impromptu gathering at Joni Mitchell’s house in Lookout Mountain, Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash played together for the very first time. The trio went on to form Crosby, Stills and Nash.

1969 - Brian Jones

Brian Jones drowned while under the influence of drugs and alcohol after taking a midnight swim in his pool, aged 27. His body was found at the bottom of the pool by his Swedish girlfriend Anna Wohlin. The coroner’s report stated “Death by misadventure”, and noted his liver and heart were heavily enlarged by drug and alcohol abuse. Jones was one of the founding members of The Rolling Stones and in the early 60′s used the name “Elmo Lewis.”

1971 - Jim Morrison

American singer, songwriter and poet, Jim Morrison of The Doors was found dead in a bathtub in Paris, France, the cause of death was given as a heart attack. He co-wrote some of the group’s biggest hits, including ‘Light My Fire’, ‘Love Me Two Times’, and ‘Love Her Madly.’ On the 25th anniversary of his death an estimated 15,000 fans gathered at Pere Lachaise Cemetery in Paris, France to pay their respects.

1973 - David Bowie

After 182 Ziggy Stardust concert performances, David Bowie announced he was about to retire from live performing, although it eventually transpires that the stage persona is being retired and not Bowie himself. Only his guitarist Mick Ronson knew about the announcement, which came as a complete shock not only to the audience but the rest of Bowie’s band and crew.

1986 - U2

U2 crew member Greg Carroll was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dublin while running an errand for Bono. The song ‘One Tree Hill’ on the bands Joshua Tree album is dedicated to Carroll.

2004 - David Crosby

David Crosby was fined $5,000 (£2,745) by a US court after admitting attempted criminal possession of a weapon. It followed his arrest in New York in March when a gun, knife and marijuana were found in his luggage.

2012 - Kiss

Kiss announced that they were set to release a guitar size book containing unseen photographs from their 40-year career. The limited edition called Monster would have a $4,299 price tag and at 3 feet tall, 2.5 feet wide, was reported to be the largest music book ever published.

2023 - Mo Foster

English multi-instrumentalist Mo Foster died from liver and bile duct cancer at the age of 78. As a session musician Foster played on over 350 recordings including artists as varied as: Phil Collins, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Meat Loaf and Ringo Starr.