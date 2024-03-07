Ziggi’s Coffee helps customers get through Daylight Savings time with $1.99 deal

Ziggi’s Coffee is looking to give guests a fighting chance to stave off exhaustion this Sunday, March 10, when Daylight Savings officially kicks in.

From open to close at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations across the US, guests are invited to bring any sized “cup” of their choice and fill up on Ziggy’s daily brew for just $1.99.

For added fun and to ensure guests get their fill, all are encouraged to get creative in what they bring – the bigger the better!

