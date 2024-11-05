Ziggi’s Coffee is Brewing Up Holiday Cheer with their Festive Menu Additions

With the holidays fast approaching, Ziggi’s Coffee is looking to help you get into the festive spirit with their new eats and treats added to their seasonal menu.

Some of the items you can order off their holiday menu include:

Eggnog Latte – A holiday classic featuring real, rich and creamy Eggnog as the base, espresso and a sprinkle of nutmeg on top. Available hot, iced or blended starting at $5.30.

Candy Cane Crunch – A peppermint bark-flavored delight with espresso, milk, whipped cream and a crushed candy cane topping. Available hot, iced or blended starting at $5.25.

Frosted Gingerbread – A creamy blend of sweet gingerbread flavor topped with whipped cream and finished with a sprinkle of Biscoff ® cookie crumbles. Enjoyed best as blended but can also be made hot or iced. Starting at $5.25.

Sugar & Spice Infusion – A vibrant blend of orange, cinnamon and pomegranate flavors mixed with Ziggi's Energy and new, limited-time pomegranate boba. Available iced or frozen starting at $4.95.

Sugar Cookie Cake Pop – A sugar cookie-flavored cake pop with a white chocolate shell, finished with festive red and green sprinkles. Available for $2.99.

Holiday Cookie – A classic sugar cookie sprinkled with red and green sugar crystals for a sweet seasonal treat. Available for $3.55 starting Monday, November 25.

For the first time ever, Ziggi’s Coffee will be serving drinks in hot and cold holiday cups along with festive sleeves.

These limited edition holiday menu items will be available through Tuesday, December 31.

Additionally, from Black Friday (11/29) through Cyber Monday (12/2), Ziggi’s Coffee invites customers to take advantage of an exclusive holiday promotion: Guests who purchase a $25 physical gift card at any Ziggi’s Coffee location will receive a coupon for a complimentary 16oz beverage on their next visit while supplies last (must be redeemed before December 31).

NOTE: To qualify for this offer, a single $25 gift card must be purchased; multiple gift cards equaling $25 are not eligible.