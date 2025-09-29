Zoey Deutch announces engagement to Jimmy Tatro

Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch attend the Theater Camp Premiere Party hosted by Acura during Sundance Film Festival 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)
By Shafiq Najib

Zoey Deutch is officially engaged.

The actress announced on Sunday that she and longtime boyfriend Jimmy Tatro have been secretly engaged for three months, sharing the happy news in a joint Instagram post.

"Three months engaged to the love of my life," Deutch wrote, alongside a selfie of the pair as she showed off her engagement ring.

Friends and followers quickly flooded the comments with well-wishes.

"Sooo happy for yooooou," Vanessa Hudgens wrote, while Olivia Munn commented, "CONGRATS!!!!"

"Congratulations, beautiful angel!!" Lili Reinhart added.

The couple first went public with their romance on Valentine's Day 2021, when Tatro shared several photos of them together on Instagram with the caption, "Just using today as an excuse to post some top-notch, untapped Zoey content."

Since then, they've frequently celebrated each other online, including Tatro's 2022 birthday tribute calling Deutch his "favorite person" and a post from Deutch in February 2024 that she captioned, "Happy Jimmy Day, @jimmy!!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!