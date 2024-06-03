2024 Muscogee Nation Festival

The Muscogee Nation Festival is returning in 2024. This festival gives guests an opportunity to enjoy a weekend full of activities celebrating the Muscogee people. This annual celebration features carnival rides, cultural exhibitions, concerts featuring local and national acts, sports tournaments, great food, a parade, arts and crafts, a junior Olympics for the children, a rodeo, a 5K and fun run, and many more festivities for the entire family to enjoy. This event and all its activities are free to enter and open to the public. For more information or a full list of the activities planned, click here.

