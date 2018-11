39th Annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run

Sunday -- December 9, 2018

10am -- Gathering begins at Expo Square's West Parking Lt

2pm -- Kick stands up

Landing will be the Guthrie Green in the Brady District

The Marines will have trailers for toy drop-off at Guthrie Green

Admission is one new, unwrapped toy. No stuffed animals please.

website: abateoftulsa.com

Facebook: Abate of Tulsa

Instagram: abateoftulsa