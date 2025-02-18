The 6th Annual Big Spring Clean is Coming! Join in Tulsa’s largest single-day recycling effort on March 1st!

Cox Media Group is proud to host the 6th Annual Big Spring Clean on Saturday, March 1st in the parking lot at Expo Square.

It is a FREE one-day recycling event to help Green Country clean out their houses, offices, she-sheds, garages and get rid of certain items in a sustainable way. Cox Media Group Tulsa is partnering with the Metropolitan Environmental Trust, ONEOK, FOX23 and other local partners to host the city’s largest one-day recycling event.

Details :

DATE: Saturday, March 1, 2025

LOCATION: Expo Center – Gate three, behind the locomotive

TIME: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Qualified Items :

· Ammunition - hosted by the Tulsa Police Department

· Bags - hosted by The M.e.t.

· Batteries - hosted by The M.e.t.

· Cardboard –hosted by New Solutions

· Electronics* - hosted by Natural Evolution

· Fire extinguishers –hosted by the M.e.t.

· Pharmaceuticals - hosted by the City of Tulsa Water and Sewer Department

· Shredding – Sponsored by American Document Shredding

· Sharps – hosted by SHOTS

· Tires – hosted by ONEOK

* Computer monitors and televisions will include a small fee per item to ensure that they are being processed in the most environmentally friendly way. Televisions will be $26 each and computer monitors are $10 each. M.e.t. employees can accept cash or credit card.

No paint or other hazardous materials will be accepted . For information about disposal of household pollutants click here.

The 2023 Big Spring Clean diverted more than 69 TONS of recyclable items from the dump.

Email Amber.Hinkle@cmg.com with additional questions.

©2024 Cox Media Group