Arvest Winterfest is Back

The annual Arvest Winterfest kicks off on Friday, November 29th and wraps up on Monday, January 6th outside of the BOK Center. You do not want to miss out on this jam-packed event! You have 40 days to experience an array of Christmas cheer and magical aura for its 17th year!

The main draw is ice skating under the downtown skyline, but there is so much more. There is a discount for skating on Mondays with the donation of a non-perishable canned good, benefiting Iron Gate Tulsa. Warmth Wednesdays will be giving discounted admission for skating as well, just by donating a new or gently used coat, blanket, scarf, or pair of gloves! These donations will benefit City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma. Finally, Cox customers will receive half-price skating every Sunday!

It’s not just skating being done here at Winterfest! Have you ever wanted to see what it’s like inside an igloo? These ice homes are a lot more comfortable than you may think. Top this off with some delicious treats like hot cocoa, festive snacks, and holiday-themed menu options. Lastly, experience for the first time the all-new 60-foot ice slide! Get an adrenaline rush from this huge and icy slide that is fun for the whole family!

