Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is Coming to Tulsa

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies – Celebrity Attractions is bringing Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series will be onstage July 15th – 16th and tickets are still available. Click here to secure your tickets, but don’t wait – tickets for all four shows are going fast.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, bandit and Billi as the Heelers embark on their first live theatre show featuring puppetry, live actors and cheerful sets.

Click here to learn more about this international tour and grab tickets for your family.

©2023 Cox Media Group