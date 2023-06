Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is coming back to Tulsa July 14 – 16 at the SageNet Center Expo Square. The event will feature hundreds of makers, artists and small retailers.

Admission is $12 and good for unlimited re-entry. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Children under 12 get in free.

Want to check out a list of vendors? A map of the show will be available online a week before the show starts.

Click here to learn more about the show, its hours and more.

