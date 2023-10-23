Oklahoma’s largest arts, crafts and boutiques show is coming to Tulsa the weekend of November 17-19, 2023. The annual Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is coming to the SageNet Center Expo at Expo Square this fall and is an opportunity to shop hundreds of artists, boutique owners and small retails over three days. Doors are open 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 17th and Saturday, November 18th and from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 19th. Admission is $12 and good for unlimited re-entry. Click here to see a vendor layout and learn more.

