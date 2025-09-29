The Castle of Muskogee’s Halloween Festival Returns!

Mix96 is proud to partner with the Castle of Muskogee as they bring their much anticipated festival back for another spooky season! With 11 uniquely themed haunted attractions, delicious food, creepy shops, and live entertainment, it’s a must-visit fall festival for families and thrill seekers alike!

Open Fridays and Saturdays from October 3rd through November 1st, the village offers something for everyone — gather around eerie fire-side tales, explore our Halloween marketplace, or test your courage in scare-rated attractions. From the family-friendly Haunted Hayride to the intense Trail of Blood, every path offers a new level of fright!

Admission to the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival is free — build your own haunted adventure by purchasing individual attraction tickets or discounted combo bundles. Whether you’re chasing cozy fall vibes or full-throttle fear, the Haunted Castle is where Halloween lives! Just a short drive from Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Northwest Arkansas, it’s one of the most popular Halloween festivals in the region!

For full festival information, click HERE.

