Celebrating Your Favorite Dads

103.3 The Eagle wants to help you celebrate your favorite dad over Father’s Day Weekend.

Father’s Day Cooking Class: Sensational Steaks on the Hasty Bake

When : Thursday, June 13th 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where : Hasty Bake Headquarters – Tulsa; 1313 South Lewis Avenue Tulsa, OK 74104

Treat Dad to a special Father’s Day class and get taught everything about steak! Different cuts, multiple techniques, and enough meat to make sure Dad leaves inspired and stuffed!

Tulsa Farmers Market

When: June 15th 7:00am - 11:00am

Where : Kendall Whittier Square; 1 S. Lewis Ave. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Support local farmers and artisans by stopping by and don’t forget a gift for Father’s Day!

Rogers County Farmers Market

When : June 15th 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Where : Rogers County Courthouse; 200 South Lynn Riggs Boulevard Claremore, Oklahoma United States

Support local farmers and artisans in Rogers County by stopping by and don’t forget a gift for Father’s Day!

Owasso Farmers and Artisan Market

When : June 15th 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where : Redbud Festival Park; 109 N. Main St. Owasso, Oklahoma

Come support local farmers and artisans at the local Redbud District and grab a special gift for Father’s Day!

Rose District Farmers Market

When : June 15th 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where : Broken Arrow Rose District, Broken Arrow, OK

Come out before Father’s Day and pick out a special gift for that special person!

Tulsa Nostalgia Swap Father’s Day

When : Sunday, June 16th 10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where : Glenpool Conference Center; 12205 South Yukon Avenue Glenpool, OK 74033

Hosting Comic Book Artists, Including Comic Books, Toys, Video Games, Anime, Pop Culture Sales, Trades, Purchases. Live Streams from YouTubers, Food Trucks, FREE GIVEAWAYS. Tickets - $5 ; Children 12 & under – FREE

Tulsa Drillers Home Game

When : June 16th 1:00 p.m.

Where : ONEOK Field; 201 North Elgin Avenue; Tulsa, Oklahoma United States

Dads! Be sure to get here early as the first 500 Dads in attendance will receive a Drillers Polo as they enter! Sizes available include Adult M, XL, XXL, XXXL. First 500 Dads to enter through the Tulsa World 1st Base Entrance, Oil Derrick Entrance, or Osage Casino Hotel Greenwood Entrance Sunday is a great day to be a kid! Any child 14 & under will receive a FREE meal coupon for a hot dog, fruit, Hiland Dairy ice cream, and a drink!

OU Family Day at Tulsa Zoo

When : June 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where : Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. N.

OU Alumni Association is hosting the OU Family Day at the Zoo. All Sooner fans, friends, and family are invited to join us for the fun and excitement. Tickets include all-day admission to the zoo, kids’ crafts, lunch, and a round-trip zoo train ride!

