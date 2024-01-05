Chili Bowl Nationals Returns to Expo Square

The 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals is making its return to the Expo Center here in Tulsa this January. It is one of the largest indoor racing events in the world with about 300 entries each year. This event is open for all ages and racing runs from January 8 – 13thy inside the SageNet Center on the Tulsa Expo Raceway. Each year thousands of people pack the stands to watch the racing action in person. Click here for a full race schedule by day and learn more about what you can expect when you arrive.

©2024 Cox Media Group