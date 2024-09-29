Find Spooky Fun in Green Country

Green Country offers lots of festivities and frights during Halloween season. We have your full list of places to check out if you are looking for something to do with your family.
Pumpkin Patches
- Annabelle’s Fun Farm - Open from September 28 to October 27 in Welch. The family-owned farm features a pumpkin patch, hay maze, and more.
- Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch - Opens September 21 in Bixby. Residents can purchase pumpkins, pet and feed animals, and more.
- Livesay Orchards Pumpkin Patch - Open September 21 to October 27 in Porter. This pumpkin patch includes a Pumpkin Playland, a hayride, and a unique corn maze design.
- Oh My Gourd Pumpkin Patch - Open seasonally in the Fall. Families can enjoy pumpkin chunkin’, hay rides, a 40-foot slide, and more.
- Pleasant Valley Farms - Open daily in October in Sand Springs. Paired with country scenery, this pumpkin patch has pumpkins, hot cocoa, and a one-mile round-trip hayride.
- Pumpkin Town Farms - Open from September 21 to November 3 in Tulsa. The pumpkin patch features a five-acre maze and various pumpkins, gourds, and squash.
- Sunshine Shelly’s Pumpkin Patch - Open from September 17 to October 29 in Shawnee. The pumpkin patch has a kiddie train, inflatables, and a maze. Picnic tables and fire pits can also be rented with a reservation.
- Stillwater Pumpkin Patch - Open from September 21 to October 31 in Stillwater. The pumpkin patch includes special activities and events such as live music, a children’s carnival, and a pumpkin catapult.
- The Country Bumpkin Pumpkin Patch - Open from September 28 to October 27 in Bartlesville. Beyond the pumpkin patch, there will be a tractor-pulled hayride, a kernel bin to make a “corn angel,” as well as sweet treats.
- The Patch at Sand Springs & Glenpool - Open from September 28 to November 3 in Sand Springs and Glenpool. Along with the pumpkin patch there are plenty of other activities. Check out the water duck races, mega chess, and corn maze. With an exclusive pony ride available on the weekends.
Family-friendly events and festivals
- 2024 Owasso Harvest & Pet Festival - October 14 at Redbud Festival Park. The festival is currently accepting applications for food and booth vendors.
- 6th Annual Kids Creepy Brewery Crawl - October 30 in Tulsa. Brings families and local breweries together with a ‘who-done-it’ game and treat stops.
- 10th Annual Hallow(themed) Party! - October 26 in Bixby. The event will feature attractions such as carnival games, hay rides, pony rides, food trucks, and other fun activities.
- 14th Annual Winter Squash & Pumpkin Festival - October 12-14 at Pleasant Valley Farms. There will be craft vendors, door prizes, food, and hayrides.
- Autumn in the Botanic Garden - September 19 to October 31 at the Tulsa Botanic Garden. The festival includes a pumpkin patch sponsor from Southwood Landscape & Garden Center.
- Autumn Frolic Festival (2nd annual event) - September 14 in Tulsa. Celebrate the Autumn Equinox with vendors, a magical kids zone area, and live performances.
- Bands & Blooms: John Depew - October 17 at the Tulsa Botanic Gardens. There will be live music from John Depew, a pumpkin patch, and a variety of scarecrows.
- BOOFEST 2024 - October 12 in Bartlesville. Bartlesville Sunfest will feature a Trunk or Treat, costume contest, as well as a movie on their big screen.
- BooHaHa Parade & Event - October 19 in Tulsa. Known as “Oklahoma’s largest Halloween parade and event”, this celebration includes trick-or-treating, costume contests, and the parade itself.
- Carnival at the Caboose - The Haunted Vault Unveiling - October 31 in Collinsville Depot Musuem. This is an “all treats no tricks” event for people of all ages. There will be a costume parade, trick-or-treating, and carnival booths. They will also be unveiling a 25-year-old time capsule. As well as making a new one, which will be buried for another 25 years.
- Castle of Muskogee Halloween Festival - September 27 to October 26 at the Castle of Muskogee. Guests can experience outdoor and indoor thrills of various scare levels.
- Catoosa’s 22nd Annual Hometown Halloween - October 31 in Catoosa. Catoosa Activity Center said the event is a “uniquely fantastic occasion” and will be held from 5:30-8:00 p.m. in its parking lot.
- Choctaw Nation Harvest Carnival - October 25 in Tuskahoma. There will be a costume contest, a haunted house, a movie presentation, and more.
- Dia de los Muertos Arts Festival - November 1 in Tulsa. Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrates Latinx heritage by honoring loved ones who have passed away. This event builds bridges between the Latinx and non-Latinx cultures in Tulsa by creating a way for Tulsans to pay homage and honor ancestors/friends who have passed on.
- Fall Craft Show - October 26 at Yogi Mannford High School from 9am to 4pm. Mannford Chamber’s Annual Fall Craft Show attracts vendors from across the state with unique home decor, seasonal decor, repurposed furniture, gifts and more.
- Fall on the Farm - October 21 in Park Hill. Oklahomans can visit the farm and learn about 19th-century living patterns with demonstrations and stories.
- Fall Fest 2024 - October 5 in Owasso. Hosted by A New Leaf, Fall Fest will have plant offerings, music, games, treats, face painting, and more.
- Hugo Pumpkin Festival - September 27 to November 3 in Hugo. Not only does it feature a pumpkin patch, Hay Mountain, and an obstacle course, this is the only pumpkin patch festival featuring elephants!
- Halloween Art Party - October 5 in Skiatook. This family-friendly Halloween party includes bounce houses, face painting, games, and candy.
- Halloween Hoedown 2024 - October 25-26 at 181 Ranch. This event is family-friendly and features food trucks, entertainment, a petting zoo, and a small business-sponsored Candy Crawl.
- Halloween Night at the Museum - October 31, Halloween night, at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum. Halloween Night at the Museum combines trick-or-treating with a visit to the museum.
- Halloween Spooktacular – October 27 at Main Event in Tulsa. There will be treats and crafts, laser tag, a blood drive, and a costume contest.
- HallowZOOeen 2024 - October 18-20 and October 25-27 at the Tulsa Zoo. Enjoy some trick-or-treating fun at the zoo with added Goblin Stops, carnival games, and haunted train rides.
- Haskell Fall Festival – October 30 in Haskell. First Baptist Church will have games, food cake walks, and much more.
- Haunting on the Hill - October 26 at Chandler Park. There will be spooky games, a scavenger hunt to win candy, crafts, and a haunted hay ride.
- Hoot & Howl Camp-R-Treat - October 19 in Bernice. Family-friendly event with trick-or-treating and a campsite decorating contest.
- Magick & Mischief Market - November 24-26 at John L. Rucker Warehouse in Tulsa. The market is for all ages and offers magical goods from local small businesses. Vendor, psychic reader, and food truck applications are still open.
- Mummy & Me Dance - October 19 at the Nienhuis Park Community Center in Broken Arrow. Women with children are invited to enjoy a night of dancing in their favorite Halloween costumes.
- Oklahoma Heritage Farm Fall Festival - September 28 to November 3 in Ramona. Visitors can enjoy games, rides, and activities outdoors.
- PhilBOO (Day 1) - October 26 at the Philbrook Museum in Tulsa. Tulsans are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes and enjoy a night of treats. While the event is free, capacity is limited and entry tickets will need to be booked online.
- PhilBOO (Day 2) – October 27 at the Philbrook Museum in Tulsa. Tulsans are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes and enjoy a night of treats. While the event is free, capacity is limited and entry tickets will need to be booked online.
- Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross - September 24 to November 2 in Claremore. Residents can celebrate fall with pumpkins, hayrides, and educational activities related to harvest.
- Pumpkin Town Halloween Fest - October 26-27 in Tulsa. There will be costume contests, trick-or-treating, and visits from popular movie characters.
- Robbers Cave Fall Festival - October 18-20 at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. The festival features over 200 arts and craft vendors, a Fall Foliage Cruise, and a custom and classic car and truck show.
- Sparky’s Spooktacular Trunk or Treat - October 26 in Tulsa at McClure Park. Families can play games, receive candy, and more.
- Spooky Karaoke - October 4 in Tulsa. Attendees are welcome to participate in karaoke and a costume contest. This event is hosted by Elote Café & Catering.
- Trick-or-Treat Main Street - Halloween night, October 31, in Jenks. Celebrate Halloween with an evening of treats, games, and more.
- Trunk or Treat - October 31 at Fellowship Bible Church in Tulsa. Families can enjoy trunks full of candy, hay rides, giveaways, and more.
- Tulsa Comic Book Swap Halloween - October 27 in Glenpool. The event will host comic book artists and include comic book sales, trades, and purchases.
- Whiteside Park Halloween Carnival - October 25 at Whiteside Park Community Center in Tulsa. Activities include carnival games, a costume contest, and food trucks.
- Whiteside Park Howl-O-Ween - October 26 at Whiteside Park & Community Center. Four-legged friends and two-legged parents are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt for treats, a dog costume contest, and raffles.
Haunted houses, attractions, and tours
- Doaksville Candlelight Tours - October 11 and 12 at the Doaksville Archaeological Site in Fort Towson. This year’s Doaksville Candlelight Tours will focus on the first five years of Cantonment Towson from the perspective of nearby Doaksville. The scenes will draw from true events from the time, including a scandal that connected Cantonment Towson with New York.
- Haunted Plantation - On October 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, and November 1-2 in Coweta. Features an interactive hayride, haunted mazes, games, movies, fire pits, food, and music.
- Hex House – October 6 to November 2 in Tulsa. Hex House, an intense multi-element walkthrough haunted attraction, was recently rated as one of the scariest haunted houses nationwide. Tickets are currently on sale online.
- Psycho Path Haunted Attraction – On October 4-5,11-12, 18-19, 25-26, and November 1-2. Psycho Path offers “Hollywood-caliber scenes and over 40 acres of wooded terror”. Tickets are available online.
- Spook Light - This attraction is open year-round and is located on East 50 Road in Peoria. Travelers from across the state and nation reported sightings of a flickering light appearing over the countryside of this area, and many can drive out to the spot to look for the “Spook Light”.
- TFA Twilight Tour - October 24 in Tulsa. On this tour you’ll learn more about several historic buildings in The Tulsa Arts District and hear tales of their ghostly inhabitants.
- Tulsa Spirit Tours - The Haunted Tulsa Bus Tour has tour dates from mid to late October and Haunted Pub Crawl has dates set for November 8 and 16 in Tulsa. The Haunted Bus Tour takes customers through the streets of Tulsa while telling ghost stories, urban legends, and a sorted history of the city. The Haunted Pub Crawl is a “spirit-filled” tour that includes ghost stories and alcoholic refreshments.
Adult activities
- Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics - Sessions can be booked on October 24 and 30. The concert features spooky classics from “Thriller” by Michael Jackson to “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint-Saëns.
- Crafts, Cocktails, and Tarot – October 9 at the Treasury in Tulsa. Sip on autumn-inspired cocktails, work at the craft stations, and maybe even get a tarot card reading.
- Ladies Night at THE PATCH - October 19 at The Patch in Glenpool. Women can make their very own pumpkin flower arrangements with friends, drinks, and snacks.
- Marquee Night Out - Halloween Cocktails Mixology Tasting – October 17 in Tulsa. Enjoy and learn how to make delicious drinks with friends.
- Spooky Candlelight Dinner – October 25 and 31 at the Vault in Tulsa. Experience a moody wonderland with gothic vibes, candlelight flickers, and chic cocktails.
- Spooky Stitch & Sip – October 12 at The Nook Brewing Company in Broken Arrow. Craft amongst the stills!
- Spooky Succulent Bar – October 1 in Tulsa. Nothings Left Brewing Co. will be hosting a spooky themed potting bar. Enjoy a delicious drink while creating your own potted plant masterpiece.
- Tulsa Fright Night Halloween Bar Crawl – October 25 in Tulsa. Eerie entertainment and ghoulish games meet good drink deals.
- Tulsa Oktoberfest - October 17-20 in Tulsa. This festival celebrates Bavarian culture with authentic German food, beer, arts, games, and more.
- Tulsa Thanksgiving Eve Bar Crawl – November 27 in Tulsa. Enjoy iconic venues with festival decorations all to celebrate the time of giving.
- Official Halloween Bar Crawl in Tulsa - October 26 in Tulsa. The bar crawl consists of visiting several bars with unique Halloween drink specials, decor, and “spooky surprises”.
- Virtual Halloween Murder Mystery – November 1 held at the Fishburn Mansion. The virtual Halloween “whodunnit” is an interactive murder mystery where ticket holders will receive a character role ahead of time. Ages 18 and up are recommended for this event.
