103.3 The Eagle is teaming up with the BOK Center to offer you a Buy One Get One ticket special to see Heart with Cheap Trick this Saturday night!

Here’s how it works:

Click here to access to the special ticket portal.

Use code DREAMBOAT when purchasing your tickets.





Offer is good now through this Friday at 10:00 p.m. CST.

Tickets are limited so don’t wait to grab yours!

©2024 Cox Media Group