Green Country’s Holiday Happenings

BA Ice Rink

Nov 10th - Jan 7th

Ice rink open from 3-9 daily, Open until 10 on Fridays and Saturdays!

Downtown Broken Arrow

418 S. Main St. Broken Arrow

Route 66 Christmas Chute

Nov 16th- Dec 31st

5 p.m.

Downtown Sapulpa

Downtown Sapulpa is back for a second year with a walk-through experience where guests can walk underneath festive canopies lining the street.

Christmas in Broken Arrow Kickoff

Nov 16th

6-9 p.m.

Rose District Plaza

418 S. Main St.

Broken Arrow Main Street’s official tree-lighting ceremony. There will be live music, ice skating, horse-drawn carriages and Santa!

Dickens on the Boulevard

Nov 17-18th

6-9p.m.

Downtown Claremore

422 W. Will Rogers Blvd

Claremore is hosting a FREE, Victorian themed Christmas event featuring live entertainment, a costume contest, carriage rides and more!

Santa at the Rose District Farmers Market

Nov 21st and 28th

5:30-7:30

Shop the midweek market, see Santa, and ice skate!

Rhema Lights

Nov 22nd - Jan 1st 5:30-11:30

Rhema Bible Chruch

1025 W. Kenosha Ave

Arguably the largest light display in the Tulsa Area. Free admission, concessions available for purchase.

Castle Christmas

Open nightly, Thanksgiving through New Years Eve, 5:30 - 10:30 p.m. Castle of Muskogee,

3400 W Fern Mountain Rd.

Open nightly, Thanksgiving through New Years Eve, 5:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Drive through Castleton Village, filled with over 2,000 holiday displays and colorful lights, Free admission, donations are accepted.

Arvest Winterfest

Nov 24th - Jan 2nd

Downtown Tulsa

Skate beneath the skyline and a towering Christmas tree with hot chocolate and more!

Festival of the Trees

Opens Nov. 23rd - Jan 1st

Downtown Bixby

15 E. Needles

Features 120 trees synchronized to music, visits with Santa, festive photo domes, lawn games, and more!

Lights On At Utica Square

Nov 23rd

Utica Square

6:30 p.m.

Sing Christmas carols, take photos and watch the lights in Utica Square!

Philbrook Festival

Philbrook Museum

Starts Nov. 24th – December 30th

Philbrook is hosting musical lights display, beautifully decorated Villa, visits with Santa and more!

Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,

Nov. 24th -Dec. 17th, 5-8 p.m.

Woolaroc, 1925 Woolaroc Ranch Rd., Bartlesville

Drive through Woolaroc to see their display of more than 750,000 lights!

Botanic Garden of Lights

Tulsa Botanic Garden

Nov 24-26, Nov 30- Dec 3, Nightly Dec 7-30, 5-9 p.m.

3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr.

Stroll through a path of illuminated lights and take your kids on a train ride, with smores and snowball fights and more!

Tulsa Symphony Presents: How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Dec 1st, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa PAC 110 E. 2nd St.

Watch the holiday classic with the soundtrack played by the Tulsa Symphony.

Breakfast With Santa

Dec. 2nd and 9th, 9 a.m.

Tulsa Zoo, 6241 E. 36th St. N.

Enjoy breakfast with Santa, as well as story time and writing letters to Santa

A Christmas Carol

Dec. 8-23, various showtimes.

Tulsa PAC 110 E. 2nd St.

The American Theatres Company’s presentation of A Christmas Carol that has delighted tulsa for 46 years!

Lights ON! Jenks

Nov 16th. 5 - 8 p.m.

Jenks Main St.

Watch lights illuminate along main street with more activities. Hosted by KOTV meteorologist Travis Meyer!

Lights ON! Bixby

Nov. 17th. 5 - 9 p.m.

Charley Young Event Park

50 W. Dawes Ave,. Bixby Ok

Kick off the holiday season and watch the lights illuminate the streets and buildings.

Christmas Tree Lot

Nov. 24-25, Dec. 2-3

11 a.m. -5 p.m. Saturday; noon - 4 p.m. Sunday.

Cascia Hall Preparatory School

25th Street and Utica Ave.

Come pick out the best Christmas tree with your friends and family.

Turkey Tot 5k

Nov. 24th

8:30 a.m.

BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

A black Friday tradition, enjoy the downtown Tulsa Winterfest celebration!

Lights ON! Owasso

Nov. 25th

6 - 7:30 p.m.

Redbud Festival Park

109 N. Main St.

Redbud District becomes aglow with lights.

Lights on the Train

Nov. 25th

6 p.m.

Route 66 Village, 3770 Southwest Blvd. The holiday season is here and embrace it with Christmas lights on the train, Red Fork Depot and Cottage Gas Station

Small Business Saturday in Kendall Whittier

Nov. 25th

8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Kendall Whittier, Admiral Boulevard and Lewis Avenue Pick out something for yourself or for a person’s gift by shopping small at these participating retailers.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Nov. 29th

7:30 p.m.

BOK Center

200 S Denver Ave. See holiday storybook characters come alive with original musical scores, twists on holiday classics, sets and more.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 30

6-8 p.m.

German American Society of Tulsa

2301 E. 15th St. This is a pre-event to Christkindlmarkt. Enjoy the outdoor Tree Lighting along with hot chocolate and cider, music and carols.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Nov. 30, Dec. 1-3, 7-10

Times vary.

Clark Youth Theater at Henthorne Park

4825 S. Quaker Ave. Don’t miss this theatrical tradition of six misfit children teaching their town the true meaning of Christmas through a Sunday school Christmas pageant

Glow on the Green

Dec. 1

6-9 p.m.

Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way On First Friday, stroll through a market before the lights are turned on at 8 p.m. Lights will remain lit through the first week of January.

Sand Springs Christmas Parade

Dec.1

7 p.m.

Downtown Sand Springs It’s a “Peanuts” themed parade this year in Tulsa’s neighbor to the west.

Winter Events at Gathering Place

Dec. 1-25

Times vary.

Gathering Place

2650 S. John Williams Way Each day the public park will host free activities from bird watching and craft making to holiday happy hours, visits with Santa, as well as celebrations of Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

ChristkindlmarkT

Dec 1-3rd

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

German American Society of Tulsa

2301 E 15th St. Inspired by the German Christmas markets, peruse and purchase from 24 local vendors and artisans while nibbling on Bavarian fare.

A Drag Queen Christmas

Dec 2nd

7 p.m.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way Be entertained by the live performances of your favorite queens.

Civitan’s Christmas Parade

Dec. 2nd

10-11:30 a.m.

Rose District Plaza

418 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Brighten the morning with floats, bands, clowns and more at this annual downtown parade.

The Great Philbrook Gift Swap

Dec. 2nd

1-4 p.m.

Philbrook Museum

2727 S. Rockford Road Open to all ages, bring a gift to swap with someone else and stay around to capture the memories shared.

Holiday Mart Member Art Sale

Dec. 2nd

9-1 p.m.

The Center

815 S. Utica Ave.

Get into the holiday spirit by shopping for artwork including paintings, ceramics, pottery and more.

Jingle Bell Run

Dec 2nd

10 a.m.

River West Festival Park

2100 S. Jackson Ave.

Wear holiday attire with family or friends while running or walking in this charity race.

Yuletide Market

Dec 2nd

8:30 a.m. - noon

Whittier Square

1 S. Lewis Ave.

Shop locally for holiday gifts with vendors, artists and crafters.

Breakfast With Santa

Dec 2nd, Dec 9th

Times vary.

Tulsa Zoo

6421 E. 36th St. N.

Enjoy a hot breakfast, arts and crafts, and meet Santa Claus at the zoo.

71st Annual Christmas Luncheon and Fashion Show

Dec 5th

10 a.m.

Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center

6808 S. 107th E. Ave.

Hosted by the Women’s Auxiliary, watch a live fashion show during lunch and participate in a silent auction.

Grady Nichols Christmas Show

Dec 5th

7:30 p.m.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave.

Brown Bag It: Tulsa Festival Ringers

Dec 6th

11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Tulsa PAC

110 E. Second St.

Be immersed into the holiday season with handbell ringing.

First Night Hanukkah Lighting

Dec 7th

5-6 p.m.

Temple Israel

2004 E. 22nd Place

Enjoy some doughnuts, hot cocoa and songs while watching a giant menorah illuminate.

A Christmas Carol

Dec 8th-23rd

Times vary.

Tulsa PAC

110 E. Second St.

For more than 46 years, this Tulsa tradition recounts the timeless tale of hope and redemption.

Hometown Holiday Happenings

Dec 8th-10th

Times vary.

Broken Arrow Community Playhouse

1800 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

A variety show featuring local groups and acts performing skits from many seasonal traditions.

An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas

Dec 8th-10th, Dec 15th-17th

7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Tulsa Spotlight Theater

1381 Riverside Drive

It’s four days before Christmas as characters are reminded the best gifts don’t come wrapped in pretty paper and bows.

Owasso Christmas Parade

Dec 9th

9 a.m.

Smith Farm Marketplace

9002 N. 121st E. Ave.

With the theme Christmas Carols on Parade, watch floats, bands and more in this annual morning parade.

Tulsa Christmas Parade

Dec. 9th

11 a.m.

Downtown Tulsa

Starts at East Sixth Street and South Cincinnati Avenue.

The annual holiday event features dozens of floats weaving through downtown. Strawberry Shortcake illustrator Muriel Fahrion will serve as grand marshal.

Bixby Christmas Parade

Dec 9th

6-8 p.m.

Charley Young Event Park

50 W. Dawes Ave.

Bring the whole family to enjoy this event before the Buy Bixby Grand Finale.

JD McPherson - SOCKS: A Rock N’ Roll Christmas Tour

Dec 9th

7:30 p.m.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St.

Hear live renditions of songs from McPherson’s 2018 Christmas album.

The Nutcracker

Dec 9th-10th, Dec 15th-17th, Dec 21st-23rd

Times vary.

Tulsa PAC

110 E. Second St.

A holiday classic set in 19th century Germany where a young girl has a magical journey on Christmas Eve.

Rudolph Run 5K

Dec 9th

8:30 a.m.

Fleet Feet

303 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Enjoy a run or walk with family or friends and post-race hot chocolate.

44th Annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run

Dec 10th

10 a.m., departure starts at 2 p.m.

Expo Square

4145 E. 21st St.

Benefiting Toys for Tots, thousands of motorcyclists ride through town to bring joy to children in northeastern Oklahoma.

Marie Osmond: An Orchestral Christmas

Dec 10th

8 p.m.

Osage Casino Tulsa Skyline Event Center

951 W. 36th St.

Marie Osmond’s voice will mesmerize you as she belts out her classic hits and other holiday classics.

David Phelps Christmas

Dec 15th

7:30 p.m.

Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

The Dove Award winner is a favorite of the holiday circuit.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Eve

Dec 15th

7:30 p.m.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave.

This rock group plans to take holiday traditions to a whole new level.

Christmas in Tulsa

Dec 15th - Dec 16th

7:30 p.m.

VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education

10300 E. 81 St.

Emerge into the holiday season with a concert that delivers timeless holiday favorites that family and friends will enjoy.

Sapulpa Christmas Parade of Lights

Dec 16th

6-9 p.m.

Downtown Sapulpa

Begins at Main Street and Taft Avenue, Sapulpa

Enjoy this community celebration of twinkling lights for the holiday season.

Tovar’s Christmas at Cain’s Ballroom

Dec 22nd

6 p.m.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St.

Tovar and friends celebrate the holiday with at Tulsa’s Timeless Honky Tonk.

Race into the New Year

Dec 31st

11 p.m.

River West Festival Park

2100 S. Jackson Ave.

Put on your onesie and take a walk or run into the new year with friends or family. Enjoy snacks after the race and look to the sky at midnight for fireworks.

Amahl and the Night Visitors

Jan 6th - Jan 7th

2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan 6th, 2:30 p.m. Jan 7th

Tulsa PAC

110 E. Second St.

Performed by Tulsa Youth Opera, enjoy this story about how Amahl offers his gift to the Christ child.

