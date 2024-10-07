The Halloween Festival at the Castle of Muskogee has already started haunting the masses! Every Friday and Saturday until October 26th, it will feature a mountain of spooky activities for the whole family!

Enter the Castle Village to find a bustling marketplace run by ghoulish fiends selling enchanted costumes, tasty treats, and more season filled treasures. The Castle Village is free of charge to enter and enjoy!

Do not miss out on the Fright Night Costume Contest on Saturday, October 12th from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This contest will feature the most frightening and unique costumes in the state! There will also be a cash prizes for the top three costumes. See rules for the contest from the link above.

There are also tickets for family friendly attractions such as the Haunted Hayride, Enchanted Train, and the all new Monster Blaster available if you click here. If you are want a more intense Halloween experience, then click here for attractions such as Casa Morte and Jester’s Revenge.

All the information can be found online. Click here for all information regarding the Halloween Festival at the Castle of Muskogee.

©2024 Cox Media Group