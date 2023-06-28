Join 103.3 The Eagle at the 15th Annual Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma

The 15th annual Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma brought to you by Burnett Home Improvement with Generator Supercenter of Tulsa and Rickert Landscaping and Tree Service is July 21 – 23, 2023. The FREE three-day event will be held at the Exchange Center at Expo Square and will feature home improvement, outdoor living, cookware, and more. Hundreds of home improvement experts will be on site to answer your questions and help you brainstorm your next home improvement project.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of summer’s largest free home and garden show, we will have a $15,000 prize vault. Adults over 18 years old will have a chance to play to win the $15,000 grand prize. Click here for full contest rules.

Show Hours:

Friday, July 21st 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 22nd 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 23rd 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Our Blood Institute will be onsite and collecting blood donations during the show. They will have donation incentives available and the opportunity to pre-register for a donation timeslot. Thank you in advance for donating.

Click here to get a full list of vendors, check out an updated map, and plan your trip.

We will see you out there!

NO PURCH. NEC. Starts 7/21/2023, ends earliest of (i) 7/23/2023 at 5:00 pm, (ii) winning code entry; (iii) 10,000 eligible entries. Open to legal OK res.; 18+. To enter, visit prize vault booth at Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma (Exchange Center, Tulsa County Fairgrounds), sign up, and enter 6-digit vault code. Odds: 1: 1,000,000. Limit: 1 entry/person. Official rules: https://www.1033theeagle.com/contests/home-garden-expo-oklahoma-15000-prize-vault-contest-rules/QW6BGYZXJNFPXMKTNCKRLON42Y/. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK, 74129.

