Join 103.3 The Eagle at the 16th Annual Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma

103.3 The Eagle proud to host the 16th Annual Home & Garden Expo the weekend of July 19th – 21st at the Exchange Center at Expo Square.

We are partnering with Burnett Home Improvement with Rickert Tree Services and Landscaping, Generator Supercenter of Tulsa, Native Roofing + Construction, and FOX23 to bring you the largest free summertime home and garden show in Green Country. Hundreds of vendors will be onsite to answer your home improvement questions. If updating your home or yard is on your 2024 resolution list, you don’t want to miss this show.

Show Hours:

Friday, July 19th, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 20th, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 21st, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Win $16,000!

That’s right! We are giving everyone over 18 years of age a chance to enter a six-digit code into our prize vault. If you select the right combination of numbers in the right order, you will win $16,000! Click here for full contest rules. Thank you to Sooner Flooring and Design, Petra Insurance Company and Solid Rock Realtors for sponsoring the prize vault.

Our Blood Institute will also be onsite during the show collecting blood donations. Check back for a list of hours and donation incentives soon.

Make plans to come out and see us at the Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma the weekend of July 19-21st.

Thank you to our sponsors Burnett Home Improvement with Rickert Tree Services and Landscaping, Generator Supercenter of Tulsa, Native Roofing + Construction, and FOX23.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 7/19/24, ends earliest of (i) 7/21/24 at 4:00 pm, (ii) winning code entry, or (iii) 10,000 eligible entries. Open to legal OK residents; 18+. To enter, visit Prize Vault booth at Home & Garden Show Expo of OK (Exchange Center, Tulsa Co. Fairgrounds), sign up, and enter 6-digit code. Odds: 1:1,000,000. Limit: 1 entry/person. For additional information and Official Rules: https://www.1033theeagle.com/contests/16th-annual-home-garden-show-prize-vault-contest-rules/RMDXDOACU5BILBA7EX36YM6UJM/. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK, 74129.

