Join 103.3 The Eagle at the Green Country Home & Garden Show

103.3 The Eagle is proud to host the 21st Annual Green Country Home & Garden Show the weekend of January 26 – 28th at the Exchange Center at Expo Square.

We are partnering with Burnett Home Improvement with Rickert Tree Services and Landscaping, Generator Supercenter of Tulsa, Native Roofing + Construction, and FOX23 to bring you the largest free winter home and garden show in Green Country. Dozens of vendors will be onsite to answer your home improvement questions. If updating your home or yard is on your 2024 resolution list, you don’t want to miss this show.

Show Hours:

Friday, January 26th, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 27th, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 28th, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Win $21,000!

That’s right! We are teaming up with Solid Rock Realtors, Sooner Flooring and Design, and Petra Insurance to give everyone over 18 years of age a chance to enter a six digit code into our prize vault. If you select the right combination of numbers in the right order, you will win $21,000! Click here for full contest rules.

Make plans to come out and see us at the Green Country Home & Garden Show the weekend of January 26-28th.

Thank you to our sponsors Burnett Home Improvement with Rickert Tree Services and Landscaping, Generator Supercenter of Tulsa, Native Roofing + Construction, and FOX23.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 1/26/24, ends earliest of (i) 1/28/24 at 4:00 pm, (ii) winning code entry, or (iii) 10,000 eligible entries. Open to legal OK residents; 18+. To enter, visit Prize Vault booth at Green Country Home & Garden Show (Exchange Center, Tulsa Co. Fairgrounds), sign up, and enter 6-digit code. Odds: 1:1,000,000. Limit: 1 entry/person. For additional information and Official Rules: https://www.1033theeagle.com/contests/green-country-home-garden-show-prize-vault-contest-rules/5LKBQP7D5FHK3BKWT4WVIYR6HM/. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK, 74129.

©2024 Cox Media Group