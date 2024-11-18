Join 103.3 The Eagle & Styx in Rock to the Rescue

103.3 The Eagle is teaming up with legendary rockers STYX for their annual ROCK TO THE RESCUE Campaign! This year’s campaign in Tulsa will benefit Family Promise of Tulsa County’s annual mission to collect desperately needed items to help Green Country families transition from homelessness.

Our goal is to collect 103 items on Family Promise of Tulsa County’s list of most used items:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Clorox or Lysol wipes

Multipurpose house cleaner

How You Can Donate Online:

Click here to purchase an item from Amazon. Click here to purchase an item from Walmart. Click here to make a cash donation for Family Promise of Tulsa County case workers to make a purchase on your behalf.

How You Can Donate In-Person:

Items can be dropped off at the 103.3 The Eagle studio at 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa OK, 74129 between 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. every weekday.

The grand finale of the ROCK TO THE RESCUE fundraiser will be at the Styx concert at River Spirit Casino Resort on Thursday, December 5th.

Thank you for supporting this fundraiser and we will see you at the Styx concert!

