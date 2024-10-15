Lynn & Jill Judge the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s $10,000 Costume Contest

A great way to get into the Halloween spirit and win some extra spending cash!

Hard Rock's Costume Contest 2024

103.3 The Eagle’s Lynn Hernandez and Jill Munroe are on the judging panel for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s $10,000 Costume Contest.  One of Tulsa’s biggest Halloween costume contests will be on Saturday, October 26th and the casino will hand out serious cash.  If you want to try to win, head to the Sequoyah Ballroom for costumer registration between 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.  The judging starts at 10:30 p.m. and the winners will be unveiled at midnight.  First place wins $3,000, second place takes home $2,000, third and fourth places win $1000, and 5th – 10th places win $500.  Click here to learn more and be sure to stop by and say hi to Lynn and Jill!

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!