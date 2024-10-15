Lynn & Jill Judge the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s $10,000 Costume Contest

103.3 The Eagle’s Lynn Hernandez and Jill Munroe are on the judging panel for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s $10,000 Costume Contest. One of Tulsa’s biggest Halloween costume contests will be on Saturday, October 26th and the casino will hand out serious cash. If you want to try to win, head to the Sequoyah Ballroom for costumer registration between 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The judging starts at 10:30 p.m. and the winners will be unveiled at midnight. First place wins $3,000, second place takes home $2,000, third and fourth places win $1000, and 5th – 10th places win $500. Click here to learn more and be sure to stop by and say hi to Lynn and Jill!

