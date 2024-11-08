The Nutcracker Festival Comes to Tulsa

Get ready to experience the magic of the Nutcracker Festival December 6th through the 7th at the SageNet Center in the Expo Square. This brand-new annual event will bring together a variety of holiday-themed activities! Expect to see an iceless skating rink, and indoor train, a 30-foot LED Christmas Tree, as well as Santa Claus!

There will be live presentations featuring local performing arts groups. The Sounds of the Season will entail melodious tunes and heartwarming melodies.

The Mouse King Marketplace will be more than just a shopping venue. It will be the festive destination for families and friends gather to celebrate the holiday spirit. You will see plenty of different displays of home décor, artisanal creations, and much more! Including a seemingly endless supply of sweets and eats! Do not miss out on Oklahoma’s most exciting holiday experience!

For more information on this brand-new Tulsa holiday event, CLICK HERE.

