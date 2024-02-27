The 2024 OK GO Market returns to Tulsa Expo Square on March 23rd. This is Oklahoma’s #1 small business marketplace event, where you can see what 250+ Oklahoma merchants have to offer. This is a chance for local merchants and small businesses to showcase their unique contributions to products made here in the state of Oklahoma to a widespread audience. The OKGO Market combines food, shopping, and makers market into one exciting experience. Products featured will include gifts & novelties, boutique clothing & accessories, art & photography, and natural organics & handmade jewelry. This event is on March 23rd from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and is free to enter. For more information click here.

