Pirates & Princesses Dinner

The Tulsa Zoo is offering a feat fit for your little princess or budding buccaneer this October. The Pirates and Princesses Dinner will be offered on Friday, October 20th and Friday, October 27th at the H.A. Chapman Event Lodge on the Tulsa Zoo grounds.

Ticket registration includes an interactive dinner with pirates and princesses, admission to the popular HalloZOOween, and a complimentary Haunted Train ticket.

There are two different dinner options for your kiddo and lots of photo opportunities.

Don't wait to secure your seat – tickets are limited!

