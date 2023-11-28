Spread Hope to Homeless Families This Holiday

Join 103.3 The Eagle and the Family Promise of Tulsa County this holiday season to bring HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS for children and their families as they transition of out of homelessness. Join us as we try to collect 103 toys for children who have been forced out of their homes because of events out of their control. Play Santa by purchasing gifts that will add some fun into the holidays for these kids.

How You Can Donate Online:

Click here to purchase a toy Amazon. Click here to purchase a toy from Walmart. Click here to make a cash donation for Family Promise of Tulsa County case workers to make a purchase on your behalf.

How You Can Donate In-Person:

Toys can be dropped off at the 103.3 The Eagle studio at 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa OK, 74129 between 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. every weekday.

Thank you for helping giving kids a chance to end the year on a high note.

