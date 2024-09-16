Test Your Rock N Roll Knowledge and Raise Money for a Local Nonprofit Organization

Thank you know music? Want to test your rock n roll knowledge? Form a team and register for the Oklahoma Central Foundation’s first Rock N Roll Trivia Night at Cain’s Ballroom. The event will be held Thursday, October 3rd at Cain’s Ballroom and will include a performance by Mark Gibson. Click here to learn more about how to purchase tickets or remaining sponsorships.

The Oklahoma Central, Foundation was formed by the Oklahoma Center Credit Union in 2014 and is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that focuses on financial literacy, higher education and financial community support. The Rock N Roll Trivia night proceeds will go towards the organization’s fundraising initiatives.

©2024 Cox Media Group