TICKET SPECIAL ALERT: You + Tres Hombres Package to See ZZ Top at the Tulsa Theatre

Purchase four tickets to the show for $103.00

103.3 The Eagle You + Tres Hombres Ticket Special

Grab your friends and join 103.3 The Eagle at the ZZ Top concert at the Tulsa Theatre on Wednesday, April 10th!

We are launching a You + Tres Hombres Special to celebrate.  You can purchase a four-pack of tickets for $103.00.  This is only good for the first 103 people to take advantage of the offer.

To claim – click here, put your four tickets into the cart, and enter EAGLE as the password and your price will drop to $103.00.

Buy your tickets and plan on meeting your friends at 103.3 The Eagle at out the Tulsa Theatre for an awesome night!

Click here to get details on the show.

