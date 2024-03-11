TICKET SPECIAL ALERT: You + Tres Hombres Package to See ZZ Top at the Tulsa Theatre

Grab your friends and join 103.3 The Eagle at the ZZ Top concert at the Tulsa Theatre on Wednesday, April 10th!

We are launching a You + Tres Hombres Special to celebrate. You can purchase a four-pack of tickets for $103.00. This is only good for the first 103 people to take advantage of the offer.

To claim – click here, put your four tickets into the cart, and enter EAGLE as the password and your price will drop to $103.00.

Buy your tickets and plan on meeting your friends at 103.3 The Eagle at out the Tulsa Theatre for an awesome night!

Click here to get details on the show.

©2024 Cox Media Group