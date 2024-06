One of Oklahoma’s largest anime, Japanese and pop culture conventions, Tokyo, OK, is returning for 2024! Tokyo, OK has over 300 hours of programming for Anime, Gaming, Oklahoma and Japanese culture, writing, art, music, and shopping with artists, vendors, and exhibitors for many walks of life. The event is at the Tulsa Marriott in Southern Hills and will run from July 12th– 14th. For more information, click here.

