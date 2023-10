The Church Studio is offering Trick or Tours for the first time on Halloween. On Tuesday, October 31st, the Church Studio will provide free tours to costumed visitors. The tours will be led by costumed docents and staff. Visitors will get to learn more about Tulsa’s music history, the archives and the recording studio. The Church Studio will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Halloween. Click here to learn more about the historic structure.

©2023 Cox Media Group