Tulsa Drillers’ Noodlers Weekend is Almost Here

Tulsa Drillers Noodlers Weekend

The Tulsa Drillers are switching their home jerseys from white to green during their July 27-30th homestand as they celebrate Noodlers Weekend.

When the Springfield Cardinals come to town, Tulsa’s team will turn its love to noodling. On Thursday, July 27th there will be Noodlers fish koozies at the gate, on Friday, July 28th there will be fireworks and on Saturday, July 29th the giveaway will be Noodlers Hawaiian shirts, and Sunday, July 30th will feature Noodlers arm sleeves. Giveaways are limited to the first 1,500 people through the gates.

Don’t miss out on the fun with the Tulsa Drillers and their highly anticipated Noodlers weekend!

